The Project

KeePassXC is a modern, secure, and open-source password manager that stores and manages your most sensitive information.

You can run KeePassXC on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. KeePassXC is for people with extremely high demands of secure personal data management. It saves many different types of information, such as usernames, passwords, URLs, attachments, and notes in an offline, encrypted file that can be stored in any location, including private and public cloud solutions.

For easy identification and management, user-defined titles and icons can be specified for entries. In addition, entries are sorted in customizable groups. An integrated search function allows you to use advanced patterns to easily find any entry in your database. A customizable, fast, and easy-to-use password generator utility allows you to create passwords with any combination of characters or easy to remember passphrases.

Quick Start

The QuickStart Guide gets you started using KeePassXC on your Windows, macOS, or Linux computer using pre-compiled binaries from the downloads page. Additionally, individual Linux distributions may ship their own versions, so please check your distribution's package list to see if KeePassXC is available. Detailed documentation is available in the User Guide.

Features List

KeePassXC has numerous features for novice and power users alike. Our goal is to create an application that can be used by anyone while still offering advanced features to those that need them.

Basic Create, open, and save databases in the KDBX format (KeePass compatible to KDBX4 and KDBX3)

Store sensitive information in entries that are organized by groups

Search for entries

Password generator

Auto-Type passwords into applications

Browser integration with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Chromium, Vivaldi, Brave, and Tor-Browser

Entry icon download

Import databases from CSV, 1Password, and KeePass1 formats Advanced Database reports (password health, HIBP, and statistics)

Database export to CSV and HTML formats

TOTP storage and generation

Field references between entries

File attachments and custom attributes

Entry history and data restoration

YubiKey/OnlyKey challenge-response support

Command line interface (keepassxc-cli)

Auto-Open databases

KeeShare shared databases (import, export, and synchronize)

SSH Agent integration

FreeDesktop.org Secret Service (replace Gnome keyring, etc.)

Additional encryption choices: Twofish and ChaCha20