The Project

KeePassXC is a modern, secure, and open-source password manager that stores and manages your most sensitive information.

You can run KeePassXC on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. KeePassXC is for people with extremely high demands of secure personal data management. It saves many different types of information, such as usernames, passwords, URLs, attachments, and notes in an offline, encrypted file that can be stored in any location, including private and public cloud solutions.

For easy identification and management, user-defined titles and icons can be specified for entries. In addition, entries are sorted in customizable groups. An integrated search function allows you to use advanced patterns to easily find any entry in your database. A customizable, fast, and easy-to-use password generator utility allows you to create passwords with any combination of characters or easy to remember passphrases.

Quick Start

The QuickStart Guide gets you started using KeePassXC on your Windows, macOS, or Linux computer using pre-compiled binaries from the downloads page. Additionally, individual Linux distributions may ship their own versions, so please check your distribution's package list to see if KeePassXC is available. Detailed documentation is available in the User Guide.

Features List

KeePassXC has numerous features for novice and power users alike. Our goal is to create an application that can be used by anyone while still offering advanced features to those that need them.

Basic

  • Create, open, and save databases in the KDBX format (KeePass compatible to KDBX4 and KDBX3)
  • Store sensitive information in entries that are organized by groups
  • Search for entries
  • Password generator
  • Auto-Type passwords into applications
  • Browser integration with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Chromium, Vivaldi, Brave, and Tor-Browser
  • Entry icon download
  • Import databases from CSV, 1Password, and KeePass1 formats

Advanced

  • Database reports (password health, HIBP, and statistics)
  • Database export to CSV and HTML formats
  • TOTP storage and generation
  • Field references between entries
  • File attachments and custom attributes
  • Entry history and data restoration
  • YubiKey/OnlyKey challenge-response support
  • Command line interface (keepassxc-cli)
  • Auto-Open databases
  • KeeShare shared databases (import, export, and synchronize)
  • SSH Agent integration
  • FreeDesktop.org Secret Service (replace Gnome keyring, etc.)
  • Additional encryption choices: Twofish and ChaCha20

Requirements

KeePassXC has the following runtime requirements:

  • Qt5 (5.6 or newer)
  • libgcrypt (1.8 or newer)
  • libargon2
  • libquazip5
  • libqrencode
  • libsodium
  • zlib1g
  • zlib
  • libxi, libxtst, qtx11extras (optional, for Auto-Type on X11/Linux)
  • libyubikey, libykpers-1 (optional, for YubiKey support)

When using the AppImage or Snap Package release, these dependencies are already bundled with the application.

For building KeePassXC from source code, the following build-time dependencies are also required:

  • make
  • cmake (3.1 or newer)
  • g++ (5.3 or newer) or clang++ (4.0 or newer)
  • headers for all runtime dependencies (*-dev or *-devel packages)

For detailed and up-to-date build instructions (also for other platforms), visit our GitHub wiki.