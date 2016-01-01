The Project

KeePassXC is a modern, secure, and open-source password manager that stores and manages your most sensitive information.
You can run KeePassXC on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. KeePassXC is for people with extremely high demands of secure personal data management. It saves many different types of information, such as usernames, passwords, URLs, attachments, and notes in an offline, encrypted file that can be stored in any location, including private and public cloud solutions.
For easy identification and management, user-defined titles and icons can be specified for entries. In addition, entries are sorted in customizable groups. An integrated search function allows you to use advanced patterns to easily find any entry in your database. A customizable, fast, and easy-to-use password generator utility allows you to create passwords with any combination of characters or easy to remember passphrases.
The QuickStart Guide gets you started using KeePassXC on your Windows, macOS, or Linux computer using pre-compiled binaries from the downloads page. Additionally, individual Linux distributions may ship their own versions, so please check your distribution's package list to see if KeePassXC is available. Detailed documentation is available in the User Guide.
KeePassXC has numerous features for novice and power users alike. Our goal is to create an application that can be used by anyone while still offering advanced features to those that need them.
KeePassXC has the following runtime requirements:
When using the AppImage or Snap Package release, these dependencies are already bundled with the application.
For building KeePassXC from source code, the following build-time dependencies are also required:
For detailed and up-to-date build instructions (also for other platforms), visit our GitHub wiki.