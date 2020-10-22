KeePassXC - Cross-Platform Password Manager

Never forget a password again.
Securely store passwords using industry standard encryption, quickly auto-type them into desktop applications, and use our browser extension to log into websites.

Encrypted

Complete database encryption using industry standard 256-bit AES. Fully compatible with KeePass Password Safe formats. Your password database works offline and requires no internet connection.

Cross-Platform

Every feature looks, feels, works, and is tested on Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can expect a seamless experience no matter which operating system you are using.

Open Source

The full source code is published under the terms of the GNU General Public License and made available on GitHub. Use, inspect, change, and share at will; contributions by everyone are welcome.

Recent Blog Posts

Paper Backup

By Wolfram Rösler
Posted on Oct 3, 2020 - 20:30 CEST in category Features